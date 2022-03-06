Shane Miller Sells 5,050 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Stock

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) insider Shane Miller sold 5,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $484,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

TSN opened at $93.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.46. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.88 and a fifty-two week high of $100.72.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.97. The business had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 6.48%. The company’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.06%.

TSN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays cut Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Bank of America increased their price target on Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSN. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 133.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,439,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393,526 shares in the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 2,800.0% in the fourth quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 1,160,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,106,000 after buying an additional 1,120,000 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter worth $90,879,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 3,336.2% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 745,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,881,000 after buying an additional 724,188 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,293,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,804,000 after buying an additional 572,929 shares during the period. 65.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment refers to domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

