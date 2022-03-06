Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $86.75.

SHAK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Shake Shack from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Shake Shack from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on Shake Shack from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Shake Shack from $118.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Shake Shack in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in Shake Shack by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 38,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after buying an additional 7,274 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Shake Shack by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 73,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,293,000 after buying an additional 26,426 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new position in Shake Shack in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,322,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Shake Shack by 169.1% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 7,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 4,866 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Shake Shack by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,739,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the period. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SHAK opened at $68.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of -273.00 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Shake Shack has a 1 year low of $58.19 and a 1 year high of $130.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.12.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.06. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 1.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Shake Shack will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shake Shack, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in operating fast food hamburger restaurants. It offers beef burgers, flat-top dogs, chicken sandwiches, frozen custard and crinkle cut fries and includes all the mobile ordering essentials. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

