Sesen Bio, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2026 Earnings of ($0.13) Per Share (NASDAQ:SESN)

Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2026 EPS estimates for Sesen Bio in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the year.

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.11.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sesen Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of SESN stock opened at $0.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.90. The firm has a market cap of $114.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 0.61. Sesen Bio has a 12 month low of $0.56 and a 12 month high of $6.04.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Sesen Bio by 11,558.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,675,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,182,000 after buying an additional 13,558,500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Sesen Bio by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,488,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,994,000 after buying an additional 2,553,282 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sesen Bio by 18.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,503,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,289,000 after buying an additional 1,308,430 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sesen Bio by 72.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,511,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,677,000 after buying an additional 1,890,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sesen Bio by 8.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,758,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,124,000 after buying an additional 133,594 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.79% of the company’s stock.

About Sesen Bio

Sesen Bio, Inc engages in designing, engineering, and developing of targeted protein therapeutics. It offers the Vicinium and Proxinium which target tumor cell surface antigens that allow for rapid internalization into the targeted cancer cell and also have limited expression on normal cells. The company was founded by Reza Dana, K.

