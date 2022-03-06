Senior (OTC:SNIRF) PT Lowered to GBX 150

Senior (OTC:SNIRF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 180 ($2.42) to GBX 150 ($2.01) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

SNIRF has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Senior from GBX 190 ($2.55) to GBX 160 ($2.15) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Senior from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th.

OTC SNIRF opened at 1.64 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is 1.88. Senior has a 52-week low of 1.64 and a 52-week high of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Senior Plc designs, manufactures and markets technology components and systems. The company operates its business through two divisions: Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers various products and systems for structures, fluid conveyance, and gas turbine engines, such as airframe and system components & assemblies, high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, sensors and assemblies, fabricated engine components, and fluid systems ducting & control.

