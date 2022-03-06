SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
Shares of LEDS stock opened at $3.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.02. SemiLEDs has a 52 week low of $3.02 and a 52 week high of $31.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.19.
SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative net margin of 48.75% and a negative return on equity of 89.28%. The business had revenue of $1.47 million during the quarter.
SemiLEDs Company Profile (Get Rating)
SemiLEDs Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of light emitting diode chips and components. Its products include blue, ultraviolet, green, white, and entertainment LEDs. It offers LED chips, EF flipchip LED series, LED components, UV LED, and lighting products. The firm’s products are used for general lighting applications, including street lights, commercial, industrial, system, and residential lighting.
