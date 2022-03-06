SEGRO (LON:SGRO) Given New GBX 1,545 Price Target at Barclays

SEGRO (LON:SGRO – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Barclays from GBX 1,445 ($19.39) to GBX 1,545 ($20.73) in a note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 25.25% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SGRO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded SEGRO to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 1,310 ($17.58) to GBX 1,450 ($19.46) in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,725 ($23.15) price target on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,385 ($18.58) price target on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,250 ($16.77) price target on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,382.45 ($18.55).

Shares of LON:SGRO opened at GBX 1,233.50 ($16.55) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,305.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,306.28. The stock has a market capitalization of £14.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.65. SEGRO has a 12-month low of GBX 869.80 ($11.67) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,508 ($20.23). The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.87.

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

