Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Sells 60 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lowered its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VRSK. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 107.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,293,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $464,582,000 after buying an additional 1,189,682 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 292.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,419,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $284,366,000 after buying an additional 1,058,183 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 53.6% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,746,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $349,749,000 after buying an additional 609,325 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 53.0% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,434,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $287,268,000 after buying an additional 496,843 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 1,235.0% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 520,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,272,000 after buying an additional 481,668 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Verisk Analytics news, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 20,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.06, for a total transaction of $4,465,868.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 65,660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.12, for a total transaction of $14,584,399.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 202,946 shares of company stock worth $45,429,668 over the last ninety days. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of VRSK opened at $187.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.57. The company has a market capitalization of $30.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.99 and a 1-year high of $231.57.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $766.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.51 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 23.78% and a return on equity of 30.63%. Verisk Analytics’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This is an increase from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.10%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VRSK shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $198.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 25th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.00.

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

