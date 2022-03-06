Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Purchases Shares of 2,973 SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 2,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 213.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,156,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,943,000 after buying an additional 787,600 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 935,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,656,000 after purchasing an additional 156,249 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 452,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,751,000 after purchasing an additional 11,008 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 235,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,852,000 after purchasing an additional 33,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 342.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 217,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,862,000 after purchasing an additional 168,711 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF stock opened at $113.52 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $114.61 and its 200-day moving average is $113.67. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.67 and a fifty-two week high of $123.10.

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

