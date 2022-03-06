Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Has $562,000 Stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Get Rating) by 50.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,716 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 54.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 110,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,898,000 after purchasing an additional 38,913 shares in the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE now owns 5,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 202.7% during the third quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 59,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,832,000 after buying an additional 39,699 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 9.5% during the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 122,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,026,000 after buying an additional 10,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 18.1% during the third quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 17,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after buying an additional 2,655 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF alerts:

ITOT opened at $96.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.66. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.05 and a fifty-two week high of $108.15.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.