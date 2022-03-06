Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Boosts Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,905 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVO. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 345.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 715,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,734,000 after acquiring an additional 555,300 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,246,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 775,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,417,000 after acquiring an additional 315,174 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,418,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,190,000 after acquiring an additional 250,878 shares during the period. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,841,000. Institutional investors own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NVO shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Danske upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 530.00 to 585.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $427.00.

Shares of NVO opened at $104.11 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $101.71 and its 200 day moving average is $104.33. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $66.59 and a fifty-two week high of $117.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.16 billion, a PE ratio of 31.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $4.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $4.05. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.00% and a return on equity of 72.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th will be given a $0.741 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th. This is a boost from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.56. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is currently 23.33%.

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

