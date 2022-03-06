Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Acquires 5,000 Shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) by 86.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,775 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PHG. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Koninklijke Philips by 88.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,050,676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $313,332,000 after acquiring an additional 3,303,565 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Koninklijke Philips by 89.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,396,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,707 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Koninklijke Philips in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,679,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Koninklijke Philips by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,123,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,829,000 after acquiring an additional 254,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,732,424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $384,302,000 after buying an additional 219,624 shares during the period. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays lowered their target price on Koninklijke Philips from €51.50 ($57.87) to €46.00 ($51.69) in a report on Friday, January 14th. ING Group cut Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Koninklijke Philips from €36.00 ($40.45) to €35.00 ($39.33) in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Koninklijke Philips from €42.00 ($47.19) to €32.50 ($36.52) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Koninklijke Philips presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.13.

Shares of NYSE:PHG opened at $30.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.36 and its 200 day moving average is $39.98. Koninklijke Philips has a 1 year low of $30.06 and a 1 year high of $61.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.9641 per share. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Koninklijke Philips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.31%.

Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Personal Health, Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Other. The Personal Health segment focuses on healthy living and preventative care.

