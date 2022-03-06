SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.14

Shares of SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.14 and traded as high as $1.20. SeaChange International shares last traded at $1.15, with a volume of 1,465,793 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SEAC. Zacks Investment Research lowered SeaChange International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Colliers Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SeaChange International in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th.

The company has a market capitalization of $56.40 million, a P/E ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.14.

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 14th. The software maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.15 million for the quarter. SeaChange International had a negative return on equity of 25.47% and a negative net margin of 43.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that SeaChange International, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SEAC. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in SeaChange International during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in SeaChange International by 113.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in SeaChange International by 93.0% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 80,968 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 39,026 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in SeaChange International during the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in SeaChange International during the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.96% of the company’s stock.

About SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC)

SeaChange International, Inc engages in the provision of multiscreen video delivery and advertising solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Middle East, Latin America, and Asia Pacific. The firm’s products and services include video platform, content management, advertising, user experience, maintenance and support, framework and support services, and professional services.

