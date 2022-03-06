Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Rating Increased to Buy at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. Bank of America currently has $23.00 price objective on the shipping company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $15.50.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on STNG. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a report on Friday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $13.00 to $10.50 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Scorpio Tankers presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.21.

STNG stock opened at $19.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.33. Scorpio Tankers has a 52 week low of $11.02 and a 52 week high of $24.67.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The shipping company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.01. Scorpio Tankers had a negative net margin of 43.35% and a negative return on equity of 11.88%. The firm had revenue of $147.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Scorpio Tankers will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently -9.32%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Wilen Investment Management CORP. bought a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the 3rd quarter valued at about $185,000. 43.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Handymax, MR, LR1/Panamax, and LR2/Aframax. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.

