Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Stake Lifted by Northern Capital Management Inc.

Northern Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 225,830 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises 5.3% of Northern Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Northern Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $6,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 24,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 11,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 19,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 36,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHE traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.57. The company had a trading volume of 6,355,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,531,984. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $27.41 and a 1-year high of $33.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.34.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

