Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Takes $626,000 Position in Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 145,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 187.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 730,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after acquiring an additional 476,475 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 1,942.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,156,094 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099,484 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $685,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.40% of the company’s stock.

ABUS stock opened at $2.81 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.60. Arbutus Biopharma Co. has a 1-year low of $2.38 and a 1-year high of $6.50.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Arbutus Biopharma Co. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Arbutus Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com cut Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Chardan Capital lifted their target price on Arbutus Biopharma from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Arbutus Biopharma from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on Arbutus Biopharma from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

Arbutus Biopharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovering, developing and commercializing a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus infection. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Warminster, PA.

