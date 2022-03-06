Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 123,900 Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 123,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $606,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Orchid Island Capital by 19.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,985,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,719,000 after buying an additional 1,779,939 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 20.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,600,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,385,000 after acquiring an additional 950,478 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 12.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,006,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,983,000 after acquiring an additional 567,356 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 20.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,928,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,432,000 after acquiring an additional 329,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 1,130.5% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,719,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579,349 shares in the last quarter. 25.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Orchid Island Capital alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ORC shares. JMP Securities started coverage on Orchid Island Capital in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Jonestrading downgraded Orchid Island Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Orchid Island Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of Orchid Island Capital stock opened at $3.18 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.58. Orchid Island Capital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.09 and a 12-month high of $6.22. The company has a market capitalization of $562.84 million, a P/E ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 1.25.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 20.75%. Orchid Island Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -113.79%.

Orchid Island Capital Profile (Get Rating)

Orchid Island Capital, Inc operates as a specialty finance company, which engages in investing in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS). Its portfolio consists of traditional pass-through Agency RMBS and structured Agency RMBS. The traditional pass-through Agency RMBS include mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Orchid Island Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orchid Island Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.