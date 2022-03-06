Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Roth CH Acquisition IV Co (NASDAQ:ROCG)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Roth CH Acquisition IV Co (NASDAQ:ROCG – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 65,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Roth CH Acquisition IV in the third quarter valued at $1,966,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Roth CH Acquisition IV in the third quarter valued at $885,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roth CH Acquisition IV during the third quarter worth $1,492,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roth CH Acquisition IV during the third quarter worth $2,359,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Roth CH Acquisition IV during the third quarter worth $1,567,000. 30.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROCG opened at $9.91 on Friday. Roth CH Acquisition IV Co has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $12.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.88.

Roth CH Acquisition IV Co is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Roth CH Acquisition IV Co is based in Newport Beach, California.

