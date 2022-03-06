Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,369 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor were worth $657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MX. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 50.0% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at approximately $220,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at approximately $316,000. 74.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MX. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

In other Magnachip Semiconductor news, insider Woung Moo Lee sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.58, for a total transaction of $130,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Young-Joon Kim bought 5,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.37 per share, for a total transaction of $94,840.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Magnachip Semiconductor stock opened at $17.14 on Friday. Magnachip Semiconductor Co. has a 52-week low of $16.53 and a 52-week high of $26.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.69 and a 200 day moving average of $18.41. The company has a market capitalization of $785.18 million, a P/E ratio of 14.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.07.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. Magnachip Semiconductor had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 10.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Magnachip Semiconductor Co. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of analog and mixed-signal platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things (IoT) applications, consumer, industrial and automotive applications. It provides a range of standard products to customers worldwide. The company was founded on November 26, 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

