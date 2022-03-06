Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Invests $692,000 in Magnum Opus Acquisition Limited (NYSE:OPA)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Magnum Opus Acquisition Limited (NYSE:OPA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 69,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magnum Opus Acquisition in the third quarter worth $5,946,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Magnum Opus Acquisition by 37.7% in the third quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 413,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,086,000 after purchasing an additional 113,034 shares in the last quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magnum Opus Acquisition in the third quarter worth $2,914,000. Omni Partners US LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magnum Opus Acquisition in the third quarter worth $2,396,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Magnum Opus Acquisition in the third quarter worth $1,960,000. 66.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Magnum Opus Acquisition in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

OPA opened at $9.93 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.93 and a 200 day moving average of $9.90. Magnum Opus Acquisition Limited has a fifty-two week low of $9.56 and a fifty-two week high of $10.17.

Magnum Opus Acquisition Limited, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

