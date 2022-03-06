Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $721,000 Stock Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 90.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 57,054 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 30,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,783,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 33,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,257,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 52,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,530,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total value of $317,218.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Prologis stock opened at $150.84 on Friday. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.14 and a twelve month high of $169.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $152.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.17. The company has a market capitalization of $111.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 61.77% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.96%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PLD shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $158.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.92.

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

