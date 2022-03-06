Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $15.18

Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $15.18 and last traded at $15.28, with a volume of 2680 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.91.
SRRK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Scholar Rock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Scholar Rock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Scholar Rock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 4.00. The company has a market capitalization of $536.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 0.28.
Scholar Rock Company Profile (NASDAQ:SRRK)
Scholar Rock Holding Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and discovery of innovative medicines. The firm offers proprietary platform which designed to discover and develop monoclonal antibodies that have a high degree of specificity to achieve selective modulation of growth factor signaling.
