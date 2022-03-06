Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) Shares Sold by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP reduced its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 93,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 26,024 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries were worth $4,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Schnitzer Steel Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 187,777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,227,000 after buying an additional 20,442 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Schnitzer Steel Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $333,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 659.1% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 145,786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,387,000 after buying an additional 126,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Schnitzer Steel Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $304,000. 85.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of SCHN stock opened at $50.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.59. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.34 and a fifty-two week high of $59.34.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $798.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $857.06 million. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s payout ratio is 11.24%.

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc engages in the recycling of ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal and manufacture of finished steel products. It operates through the following segments: Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR) and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The Auto and Metals Recycling segment acquires and recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal for sale to foreign and domestic metal producers, processors and brokers and procure salvaged vehicles and sells serviceable used auto parts from these vehicles through a network of self-service auto parts stores.

