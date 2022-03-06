Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $204.18 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) to announce sales of $204.18 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Sarepta Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $216.80 million and the lowest is $185.00 million. Sarepta Therapeutics reported sales of $146.93 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 39%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics will report full year sales of $885.34 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $807.86 million to $933.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $930.87 million to $1.10 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Sarepta Therapeutics.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by $0.44. The business had revenue of $201.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.48 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 86.35% and a negative net margin of 75.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.40) EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on SRPT. Oppenheimer upgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $125.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $92.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.92.

Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock traded down $2.11 on Thursday, reaching $79.36. 1,117,401 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,112,651. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a current ratio of 5.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.52. The firm has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.97 and a beta of 1.34. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $61.31 and a 1-year high of $101.24.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $2,524,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 12.4% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 31,442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,908,000 after purchasing an additional 3,474 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 403,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,391,000 after purchasing an additional 9,361 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $215,000. 75.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

