SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $7.75 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) to report sales of $7.75 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for SAP’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $7.84 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.66 billion. SAP reported sales of $7.65 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SAP will report full-year sales of $33.43 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $32.63 billion to $33.88 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $35.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $34.48 billion to $35.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow SAP.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered shares of SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of SAP from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of SAP from $145.00 to $136.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group raised shares of SAP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of SAP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.00.

SAP stock traded down $2.91 during trading on Thursday, hitting $106.10. 1,618,063 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,105,222. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13, a PEG ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. SAP has a 1 year low of $105.34 and a 1 year high of $151.48.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAP. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of SAP by 207.3% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 507,763 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $71,141,000 after purchasing an additional 342,546 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of SAP by 41.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,126,494 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $158,227,000 after purchasing an additional 332,017 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of SAP by 21.3% during the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,217,659 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $164,433,000 after purchasing an additional 213,728 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of SAP during the third quarter worth about $26,815,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of SAP during the second quarter worth about $25,406,000.

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

