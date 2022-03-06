Samsara Inc (NYSE:IOT) Receives $30.13 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Samsara Inc (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.75.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Samsara in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. William Blair started coverage on Samsara in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Samsara from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research began coverage on Samsara in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Samsara in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

Get Samsara alerts:

IOT traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,967,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,457,708. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.96. Samsara has a 1 year low of $14.55 and a 1 year high of $31.41.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Samsara will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Samsara in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,029,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Samsara during the fourth quarter worth $1,014,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Samsara during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Samsara during the fourth quarter worth $332,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Samsara during the fourth quarter worth $422,000. 28.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Samsara Company Profile (Get Rating)

Samsara Inc is a company developing and building sensor systems that utilizes wireless sensors with remote networking and cloud-based analytics. Samsara Inc is based in United states.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Samsara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.