Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $20.66

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $20.66 and last traded at $20.85, with a volume of 131070 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.91.

Separately, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Sampo Oyj in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.18. The company has a market cap of $23.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter.

Sampo Oyj engages in the administration of insurance subsidiaries and management of investment portfolio. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Life Insurance and Holding Business. The company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland.

