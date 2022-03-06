salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Price Target Cut to $300.00

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $350.00 to $300.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded salesforce.com from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Raymond James cut their price target on salesforce.com from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their price target on salesforce.com from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Cowen cut their price target on salesforce.com from $325.00 to $285.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $316.00 price target on salesforce.com in a report on Friday, January 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, salesforce.com currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $302.23.

Shares of CRM opened at $203.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.34, a P/E/G ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.10. salesforce.com has a twelve month low of $184.44 and a twelve month high of $311.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $222.07 and a 200-day moving average of $257.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. salesforce.com had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that salesforce.com will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Gavin Patterson sold 57,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.14, for a total transaction of $14,460,733.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.64, for a total value of $452,272.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 169,798 shares of company stock worth $40,640,659 over the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,789,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 372,747 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $101,097,000 after acquiring an additional 3,858 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 719.0% during the 3rd quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 203,204 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $55,113,000 after acquiring an additional 178,392 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 17,026 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,618,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 210.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 419,455 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $113,766,000 after acquiring an additional 284,360 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

