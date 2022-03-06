salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Given a $360.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a $360.00 price objective on salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the CRM provider’s stock.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CRM. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on salesforce.com from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of salesforce.com from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays set a $348.00 target price on salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on salesforce.com from $275.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, salesforce.com presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $302.23.
salesforce.com stock opened at $203.01 on Wednesday. salesforce.com has a 1-year low of $184.44 and a 1-year high of $311.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.96 billion, a PE ratio of 112.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $257.26.
In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.64, for a total value of $452,272.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.54, for a total transaction of $5,310,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 169,798 shares of company stock worth $40,640,659. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its position in salesforce.com by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 21,178 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,396,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 4,256 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 4th quarter valued at $767,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,290 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vienna Asset Management LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com in the 4th quarter worth $927,000. 77.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
salesforce.com Company Profile (Get Rating)
salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.
