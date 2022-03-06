salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Given a $360.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a $360.00 price objective on salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CRM. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on salesforce.com from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of salesforce.com from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays set a $348.00 target price on salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on salesforce.com from $275.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, salesforce.com presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $302.23.

salesforce.com stock opened at $203.01 on Wednesday. salesforce.com has a 1-year low of $184.44 and a 1-year high of $311.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.96 billion, a PE ratio of 112.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $257.26.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that salesforce.com will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.64, for a total value of $452,272.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.54, for a total transaction of $5,310,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 169,798 shares of company stock worth $40,640,659. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its position in salesforce.com by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 21,178 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,396,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 4,256 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 4th quarter valued at $767,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,290 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vienna Asset Management LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com in the 4th quarter worth $927,000. 77.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

