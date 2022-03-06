Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) Issues Earnings Results

Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.55, Fidelity Earnings reports. Salem Media Group had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 14.52%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. Salem Media Group updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:SALM opened at $3.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $98.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Salem Media Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.69 and a fifty-two week high of $6.82.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Salem Media Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Salem Media Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Salem Media Group by 94.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 12,853 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Salem Media Group by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 32,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 12,074 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Salem Media Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Salem Media Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Salem Media Group Company Profile

Salem Media Group, Inc engages in the provision of media specializing in Christian and conservative content. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Digital Media and Publishing. The Broadcast segment owns and operates radio stations in large metropolitan markets, which include national and local programming content.

