Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) Short Interest Up 78.7% in February

Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 199,200 shares, an increase of 78.7% from the January 31st total of 111,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 77,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other Safety Insurance Group news, VP James Berry sold 756 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.98, for a total value of $62,732.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen Albert Varga sold 669 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.73, for a total value of $54,677.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,571 shares of company stock worth $129,575. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 511,163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,014,000 after purchasing an additional 14,575 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Safety Insurance Group by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 22,128 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 9,031 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Safety Insurance Group by 93.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 25,828 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 12,456 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Safety Insurance Group by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 26,976 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 77.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SAFT stock opened at $85.69 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.22 and its 200-day moving average is $81.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.32. Safety Insurance Group has a twelve month low of $74.45 and a twelve month high of $88.28.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.46. Safety Insurance Group had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 11.56%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Safety Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.43%.

Safety Insurance Group, Inc engages in the management and provision of insurance services. It offers property and casualty insurance products which include commercial vehicles and fleets. The firm provides private passenger automobile, commercial automobile and homeowners insurance. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

