SafeCoin Price Up 2.4% Over Last 7 Days (SAFE)

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded down 14.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 6th. SafeCoin has a market cap of $8.45 million and approximately $1,470.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SafeCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000778 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SafeCoin has traded 2.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39,032.81 or 0.99662271 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.71 or 0.00073296 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $88.22 or 0.00225244 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.42 or 0.00141494 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00011326 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.19 or 0.00266035 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001416 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003049 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000808 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00030786 BTC.

SafeCoin Coin Profile

SafeCoin (CRYPTO:SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. SafeCoin’s official website is www.safecoin.org . The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @safecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

SafeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

