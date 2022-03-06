Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Shares Bought by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 38,651 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Rush Enterprises were worth $1,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 575,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,870,000 after buying an additional 8,709 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 882.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 104,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,534,000 after buying an additional 94,173 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,730,000 after buying an additional 9,665 shares during the period. 74.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on RUSHA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Rush Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th.

Shares of RUSHA opened at $51.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.28. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.95 and a fifty-two week high of $60.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.15 and its 200-day moving average is $50.60.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 4.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Rush Enterprises’s payout ratio is 18.23%.

About Rush Enterprises

Rush Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of commercial vehicle industry solutions through its network of commercial vehicle dealerships The firm provides an integrated, one-stop approach to the service and sales of new and used heavy- and medium-duty trucks, aftermarket parts, service, collision center capabilities, chrome accessories, tires, engineered vehicle modification solutions, and a range of financial services including financing, insurance and leasing, and rental options.

