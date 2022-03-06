Royal Bank of Canada Sells 66,901 Shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its stake in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,901 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $3,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Perrigo by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,267,000 after purchasing an additional 27,379 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in Perrigo by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 354,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,271,000 after purchasing an additional 4,227 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Perrigo by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Perrigo by 68.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 759,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,822,000 after purchasing an additional 307,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Perrigo by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 832,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,166,000 after purchasing an additional 135,166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PRGO opened at $37.23 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.35 and a 200-day moving average of $40.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Perrigo Company plc has a 52 week low of $34.53 and a 52 week high of $50.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This is a boost from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -55.32%.

Separately, Raymond James dropped their price target on Perrigo from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

In related news, EVP Svend Andersen purchased 3,655 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.10 per share, for a total transaction of $135,600.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd W. Kingma purchased 3,000 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.55 per share, for a total transaction of $112,650.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 19,655 shares of company stock valued at $727,691 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo Co Plc provides self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company was founded by Luther Perrigo in 1887 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

