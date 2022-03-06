Royal Bank of Canada Reduces Stock Holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) by 67.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,763 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 53,233 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $3,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UHS. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Universal Health Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Universal Health Services by 56.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Universal Health Services by 1,927.6% in the third quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 588 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Universal Health Services by 528.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,602 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Universal Health Services by 13.8% in the third quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 296 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total value of $41,786.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 13.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 27th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Universal Health Services from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays dropped their target price on Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $141.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. TheStreet upgraded Universal Health Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Universal Health Services from $151.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.75.

Universal Health Services stock opened at $149.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.18. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.23 and a fifty-two week high of $165.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $133.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The health services provider reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 8.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Universal Health Services declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 24th that permits the company to repurchase $1.40 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the health services provider to reacquire up to 12.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.44%.

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

