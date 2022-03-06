Royal Bank of Canada Has $3.48 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 68,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,115 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF were worth $3,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 1,335,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,217,000 after acquiring an additional 74,851 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 29.8% during the third quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,155,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,016,000 after acquiring an additional 265,256 shares during the period. Auxano Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 849,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,374,000 after buying an additional 50,030 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the third quarter valued at about $37,052,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 21.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 573,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,272,000 after buying an additional 102,552 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:JMST opened at $50.76 on Friday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 1-year low of $50.67 and a 1-year high of $51.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.99.

