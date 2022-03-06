Royal Bank of Canada Grows Position in PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 248,477 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,178 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in PGIM Global High Yield Fund were worth $3,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cooper Financial Group increased its stake in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 7.7% during the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 11,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $137,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 6.9% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 11,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 3.6% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 22,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 3.7% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 234,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,740,000 after purchasing an additional 8,337 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund stock opened at $13.67 on Friday. PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc has a 52 week low of $13.41 and a 52 week high of $16.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.13.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.22%.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc is a mutual fund-closed end investment company. Its portfolio invests in industries such as technology, telecom, cable, capital goods, media, healthcare, food, gaming, metals, and automotive. The company was founded on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Newark, NJ.

