Royal Bank of Canada Decreases Position in Davis Select Worldwide ETF (NASDAQ:DWLD)

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its position in Davis Select Worldwide ETF (NASDAQ:DWLD – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 116,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,782 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Davis Select Worldwide ETF were worth $3,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DWLD. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 2,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in Davis Select Worldwide ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $287,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 15,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Davis Select Worldwide ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $897,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,656 shares during the period.

Shares of DWLD opened at $26.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.09. Davis Select Worldwide ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.98 and a fifty-two week high of $36.31.

