Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 32,923 Shares of AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 186,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,923 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in AbCellera Biologics were worth $3,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in AbCellera Biologics by 46.2% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 280.3% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 72.2% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the third quarter worth $138,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 23.9% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.62% of the company’s stock.

Get AbCellera Biologics alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ABCL shares. Bloom Burton reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Sunday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AbCellera Biologics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABCL opened at $8.53 on Friday. AbCellera Biologics Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.42 and a 52 week high of $39.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15 and a beta of -1.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.23.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $139.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AbCellera Biologics Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AbCellera Biologics news, COO Veronique Lecault acquired 230,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.66 per share, with a total value of $1,998,632.74. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John S. Montalbano acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.54 per share, with a total value of $85,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 260,789 shares of company stock valued at $2,265,033 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 45.80% of the company’s stock.

About AbCellera Biologics (Get Rating)

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, AI-powered drug discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 103 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AbCellera Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbCellera Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.