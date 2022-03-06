Roth Capital Cuts First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Price Target to $78.00

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Roth Capital from $140.00 to $78.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on FSLR. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of First Solar from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a peer perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America downgraded shares of First Solar from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of First Solar from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of First Solar from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of First Solar from $116.00 to $76.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $88.38.

NASDAQ FSLR opened at $71.85 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99, a P/E/G ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.38. First Solar has a 52-week low of $61.24 and a 52-week high of $123.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 4.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.76.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $907.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.98 million. First Solar had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 7.94%. First Solar’s revenue was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that First Solar will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other First Solar news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.34, for a total transaction of $57,204.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSLR. Robeco Schweiz AG acquired a new position in First Solar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,838,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,598,161 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,185,217,000 after buying an additional 657,674 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Solar in the 4th quarter valued at $46,535,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 150.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 815,200 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $73,785,000 after buying an additional 489,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,657,953 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $921,948,000 after buying an additional 488,662 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and the distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

