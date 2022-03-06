RosCan Gold (CVE:ROS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $0.41

RosCan Gold Co. (CVE:ROS – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.41 and last traded at C$0.41, with a volume of 367904 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.38.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a current ratio of 6.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.35 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.32. The stock has a market cap of C$146.34 million and a P/E ratio of -5.00.
RosCan Gold Company Profile (CVE:ROS)
