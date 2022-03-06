Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) PT Lowered to $2.07 at Morgan Stanley

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $7.00 to $2.07 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Root from $6.00 to $2.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays cut their price target on Root from $3.00 to $1.50 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Root in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a hold rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Root from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Root from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROOT opened at $1.49 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.99. The firm has a market cap of $376.23 million, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of -0.23. Root has a 52-week low of $1.30 and a 52-week high of $15.41.

In other Root news, Director Lawrence A. Hilsheimer purchased 28,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.75 per share, with a total value of $50,286.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 54.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Root by 160.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,680,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,460,000 after purchasing an additional 3,499,493 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Root during the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Root during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Delta Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Root during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Root by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 6,740 shares during the period. 34.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers auto, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners.

