Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $0.10 Per Share (OTCMKTS:RYCEY)

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lemarie now forecasts that the aerospace company will earn $0.10 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.13.

Get Rolls-Royce Holdings plc alerts:

Several other research analysts have also commented on RYCEY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 150 ($2.01) to GBX 140 ($1.88) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Societe Generale decreased their price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 121 ($1.62) to GBX 97 ($1.30) in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.68) price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 134 ($1.80) to GBX 132 ($1.77) in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.20.

Shares of RYCEY opened at $1.24 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.66. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $1.21 and a twelve month high of $1.99.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 129,619 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc designs, develops, manufactures, and services integrated power systems for use in the air, on land, and at sea. The company operates its business through following segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defense and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment offers commercial aero engines and aftermarket services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.