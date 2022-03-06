Roivant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:ROIV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $15.41 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Roivant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Rating) will report sales of $15.41 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Roivant Sciences’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.00 million and the highest is $24.83 million. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Roivant Sciences will report full-year sales of $61.02 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $51.10 million to $70.89 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $52.16 million, with estimates ranging from $8.40 million to $134.25 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Roivant Sciences.
Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $24.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.13 million.
NASDAQ:ROIV opened at $5.66 on Friday. Roivant Sciences has a 12-month low of $5.09 and a 12-month high of $16.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.35.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ROIV. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,941,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Roivant Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $530,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Roivant Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $484,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Roivant Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $335,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Roivant Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors own 16.63% of the company’s stock.
Roivant Sciences Company Profile (Get Rating)
Roivant Sciences is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the delivery of healthcare to patients. Roivant Sciences, formerly known as Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.
