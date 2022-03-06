Rohan Pal Sells 5,120 Shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) Stock

The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) EVP Rohan Pal sold 5,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.76, for a total value of $352,051.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:BCO opened at $67.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.25. The Brink’s Company has a 12-month low of $58.48 and a 12-month high of $84.72. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.73 and a beta of 1.51.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Brink’s had a return on equity of 93.77% and a net margin of 2.46%. Brink’s’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Brink’s Company will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio is 38.65%.

BCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Brink’s from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brink’s by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,391,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $353,511,000 after purchasing an additional 49,296 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brink’s by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,389,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $222,237,000 after purchasing an additional 506,734 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Brink’s by 728.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,901,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $190,225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550,718 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Brink’s by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,423,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $158,907,000 after acquiring an additional 307,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC grew its position in Brink’s by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,051,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $134,544,000 after acquiring an additional 84,014 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

The Brink’s Co provides secure logistics and cash management services. It operates through the following segments: North America, South America and Rest of World. Its logistics and security solutions include cash-in-transit, ATM replenishment & maintenance, and cash management & payment services, such as vault outsourcing, money processing, intelligent safe services, and international transportation of valuables.

