Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is an emerging, clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focused on developing first-in-class gene therapy treatment options for rare, undertreated diseases. Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as Inotek Pharmaceuticals Corporation, is based in LEXINGTON, United States. “

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Chardan Capital raised their price target on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $66.33.

NASDAQ:RCKT opened at $14.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $948.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 17.36 and a current ratio of 17.36. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $14.46 and a 1 year high of $58.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.54 and a 200-day moving average of $25.57.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.04. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.08) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will post -3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gaurav Shah bought 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.34 per share, with a total value of $381,480.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 36.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 449.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,453 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,645 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the period. 97.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy treatment options for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. Its multi-platform development approach applies the lentiviral vector (LVV) and adeno-associated viral vector (AAV) gene therapy platforms.

