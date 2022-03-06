Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $42.56

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $42.56 and last traded at $42.79, with a volume of 333106 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $45.24.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RBLX shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Roblox from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Roblox from $133.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Atlantic Securities lifted their price target on Roblox from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Benchmark dropped their target price on Roblox from $70.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Roblox in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.69.

Get Roblox alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.63. The company has a market capitalization of $22.69 billion and a PE ratio of -38.80.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.12). Roblox had a negative return on equity of 84.79% and a negative net margin of 25.62%. As a group, analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Roblox news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 60,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.31, for a total transaction of $6,678,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Daniel Sturman sold 16,667 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.89, for a total value of $1,631,532.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 178,769 shares of company stock worth $17,163,151 over the last quarter.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Roblox during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 175.0% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Roblox in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Roblox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new position in Roblox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.09% of the company’s stock.

About Roblox (NYSE:RBLX)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.