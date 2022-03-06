RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI) Short Interest Down 47.0% in February

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decrease of 47.0% from the January 31st total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of RMI stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $19.71. 8,485 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,404. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.19. RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $19.20 and a 1-year high of $24.24.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.104 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.33%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 116,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,609,000 after acquiring an additional 4,941 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 65.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 34,235 shares in the last quarter. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $1,070,000. XML Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter.

About RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund (Get Rating)

The RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc (the “Fund”) seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.

