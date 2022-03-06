RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI) Short Interest Down 47.0% in February

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decrease of 47.0% from the January 31st total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of RMI stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $19.71. 8,485 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,404. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.19. RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $19.20 and a 1-year high of $24.24.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.104 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.33%.
About RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund (Get Rating)
The RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc (the “Fund”) seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.
