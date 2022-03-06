Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rio Tinto PLC is an international mining company. The Company has interests in mining for aluminum, borax, coal, copper, gold, iron ore, lead, silver, tin, uranium, zinc, titanium, dioxide feedstock, diamonds, talc and zircon. RTZ’s various mining operations are located in New Zealand, Australia, South Africa, Europe and Canada. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on RIO. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,200 ($69.77) to GBX 5,100 ($68.43) in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,100 ($68.43) to GBX 4,850 ($65.07) in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $1,723.40.

Shares of NYSE:RIO opened at $81.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Rio Tinto Group has a one year low of $59.58 and a one year high of $95.97.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $4.785 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.2%. This is an increase from Rio Tinto Group’s previous None dividend of $1.10.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RIO. Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 308.2% in the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 10.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

