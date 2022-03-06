Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) vs. Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) Critical Contrast

Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX – Get Rating) and Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Riley Exploration Permian and Birchcliff Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Riley Exploration Permian 0 0 1 0 3.00 Birchcliff Energy 0 0 9 0 3.00

Riley Exploration Permian presently has a consensus price target of $55.00, indicating a potential upside of 56.12%. Birchcliff Energy has a consensus price target of $9.39, indicating a potential upside of 68.56%. Given Birchcliff Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Birchcliff Energy is more favorable than Riley Exploration Permian.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Riley Exploration Permian and Birchcliff Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Riley Exploration Permian $151.04 million 4.55 -$65.67 million ($5.10) -6.91 Birchcliff Energy $743.90 million 1.99 $247.72 million N/A N/A

Birchcliff Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Riley Exploration Permian.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

75.3% of Riley Exploration Permian shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of Riley Exploration Permian shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Riley Exploration Permian pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Birchcliff Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.03 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Riley Exploration Permian pays out -24.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility & Risk

Riley Exploration Permian has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Birchcliff Energy has a beta of 0.27, suggesting that its stock price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Riley Exploration Permian and Birchcliff Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Riley Exploration Permian 4.45% 15.89% 8.51% Birchcliff Energy 33.26% 19.66% 11.10%

Summary

Birchcliff Energy beats Riley Exploration Permian on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Riley Exploration Permian Company Profile (Get Rating)

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. is an independent oil and natural gas company. The firm is focused on the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and New Mexico. Its activities also include the horizontal development of the San Andres formation, a shelf margin deposit on the Northwest Shelf of the Permian Basin. The company was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Birchcliff Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of petroleum and natural gas reserves. Its properties include Peace River Arch and Montney/Doig Resource Play. The company was founded by Myles R. Bosman, Gordon W. Cameron, Bruno P. Geremia, Laurence A. Shaw, Werner A. Siemens, James W. Surbey, and A. Jeffery Tonken on July 6, 2004 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

