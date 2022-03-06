Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Raises Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc raised its holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $1,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 5.2% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 3,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 8.6% in the third quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 4.4% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its position in W. P. Carey by 0.4% during the third quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,168,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in W. P. Carey by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WPC shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of W. P. Carey from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, W. P. Carey presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.50.

Shares of NYSE:WPC traded up $1.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $80.86. The stock had a trading volume of 866,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 901,464. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.12 and a 52 week high of $83.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $1.055 dividend. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 171.54%.

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

